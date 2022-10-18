The operator and majority owner of the controversial Cambo oil field north-west of Shetland has moved a step closer to a stock market listing amid a revival of investor interest in the North Sea.
Aberdeen-based Ithaca Energy, which is owned by Isreal's Delek Group, said its strategy is aligned with that of the UK Government's energy security ambitions and it is "proud to be investing...at a time when domestic energy security could not be more important".
The company has been considering an initial public offering (IPO) for a number of months and today unveiled details of its plans via a registration document to be filed with the London Stock Exchange.
With stakes in two of the top ten largest oil and gas fields in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), Ithaca has been valued at about $6 billion. It is thought a flotation would raise about $1bn.
READ MORE: Aberdeen's Ithaca benefits from rise in oil and gas prices
Its portfolio consists of 28 producing fields in the UKCS, including its 70 per cent stake in Cambo which it took over in June of this year with the acquisition of Siccar Point Energy.
Cambo is expected to yield up to 170 million barrels of oil equivalent over 25 years, plus 53.5 billion cubic feet of gas. It has been a major symbol in the fight between environmental campaigners who want to immediately end fossil fuel production and the oil industry, which prefers a more gradual approach.
"With the opportunities we have ahead of us, there has never been a more exciting time to be leading Ithaca Energy," chief executive Alan Bruce said.
"Our mission is to help meet the energy needs of the UK while operating in a sustainable manner. Our goal is to maximise value through the safe, efficient and responsible development and production of our assets."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here