A HERITAGE watchdog has lodged a formal objection to plans to develop an A-listed landmark site “of international standing” in the Scottish capital.
The Cockburn Association said the plans which include creating 200 new homes at the former Scottish Widows headquarters would need “significant modification” before they are acceptable.
It said that overall, “in accepting the concept of partial demolition, we find the solution to the refurbishment of the remaining Spence building acceptable and supportable ... the restoration of the reflecting pool is particularly welcome.”
It added: “We support the creation of new housing here, but have considerable concerns regarding the proposals form, materiality, scale and massing."
Designed in 1970-71 by the architectural practice of Sir Basil Spence, Glover & Ferguson, the building now lies empty after its previous tenant, Lloyds Banking Group left in 2020.
Schroders Capital Management, the fund manager responsible for the building, has appointed a design team led by Edinburgh-based development management practice Corran Properties Limited “with the aim to resolve the building’s issues”.
Morgan Architects is undertaking the task of “developing both a vision and a solution to bring the building up to high-quality, modern standards – whilst ensuring that the wider site contributes positively to the surrounding neighbourhood”.
The Cockburn Association said: “We appreciate the significant challenges that this building, and this site, presents. It also represents a major opportunity to reinvigorate the site and make it fit for purpose and we can see merit in the approach adopted.
“However, in considering the totality of the development, we have concluded that there are sufficient deficiencies with the scheme for us to lodge a formal objection to it. These concentrate mostly on the redeveloped sections of the site
“The Scottish Widows building by one of Scotland’s most influential modern architects, Basil Spence, merits its Category A-listing as a building of national and international standing.
“It is also a building with major deficiencies in terms of usability and functionality.
“In ideal circumstances, we would prefer the entirety of the building to retained and refurbished but we can accept the loss of part of it to facilitate a new lease of life for a large portion of it fronting Dalkeith Road, which we feel is the most important section of the building.
“The quality of any new development must respond to the site in the same way that the listed building does and be of matching quality and scale.
“In this regard to the proposals require significant modification before they can be acceptable.”
The Edinburgh Urban Design Panel earlier said that proposals should "be fully evidenced and justified through a conservation plan" in papers submittted to City of Edinburgh Council planners.
