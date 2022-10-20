A BUILDING business that has led major renovations across the Scottish hospitality estate has hailed a new landmark.

Nixon, the Glasgow-based construction services company, is celebrating a decade in business with a round of promotions and new appointments “as it continues to expand its reach” following a surge in business growth over the past year.

The firm started as a quantity surveying and project management company before taking the strategic decision to expand its offering to include architecture, civil and structural engineering, and construction as part of a full construction and development firm.

Current projects include leading the project management of Midsteeple Quarter in Dumfries. The £7.2million regeneration project is a community-owned enterprise which aims to rejuvenate the high street and empty shop units with the creation of new businesses and residential accommodation.

The team is also constructing a number of residential developments including 27 apartments in Dennistoun and 34 new build flats in Paisley, together with a new restaurant as part of The Millhouse £6m development, opposite Paisley’s historic abbey.

It has also worked on the reinstatement of Lancefield Quay following a devastating fire at the Clydeside apartments.

Its portfolio of work in the past decade includes renovation projects like Boclair House Hotel, Glasgow, The Redhurst in Giffnock, and MacDonald Aviemore Resort in the Highlands.

The Redhurst Hotel, Giffnock. (Image: The Redhurst)

The round of promotions for team members included Tony Slevin, who has been appointed as a director to lead the expansion of the quantity surveying and project management services, David D’Arcy, director of the engineering-arm, who heads up civil and structural engineering, and Craig Sorley, the newly appointed commercial director of construction.

They join the leadership team alongside director of operations, Dominic MacConnell.

New recruits have also recently joined the teams including architect Willie Ewing, who held positions at Mosaic Architecture and Design, BMJ Architects, Page Architects, and Gordon Murray Architects, and Stewart Thomson, who bolsters the quantity surveying team.

Richard McFadzean, founder and managing director, said the firm “has grown into a one-stop-shop for all construction services”.

Mr McFadzean said: "Year-on-year growth and our decision to expand our offering to include construction, architecture, civil and structural engineering as well as quantity surveying and project management, has allowed us to build steadily and invest in our company, technologies, our brand, and, most importantly, our people."

The company is planning to mark its anniversary with a celebration event for its employees and clients next month.

Mr MacConnell said: “We have strong talented here and we are delighted to see a raft of promotions starting with Tony, David and Craig. Our success in the past ten years is down to the commitment of those who work for Nixon as we look forward to the future.

"This year marks ten years in business and we have worked to develop a team that that is highly-skilled, experienced, and supportive of one another and the projects we deliver.”