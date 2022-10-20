Scottish Water has announced a change at the top as outgoing chief executive Douglas Millican leaves after 10 years in the post.
He will be replaced in the £295,000-a-year role by Alex Plant, who is currently director of strategy and regulation at Anglian Water. Anglian supplies services to seven million people and is the largest water company in England in terms of geographical area.
The Scottish Government has approved the appointment of Mr Plant, who will take over when Mr Millican stands down at the end of May. In total, Mr Millican has spent more than 20 years on the board and in the senior management team of Scottish Water.
“A key challenge will be taking forward the transformation work which is already underway," Mr Plant said.
READ MORE: Scottish Water charges increase by 4.2 per cent in face of extreme weather events
"This will ensure that Scotland's water and waste water services continue to provide value for money and provide confidence for customers as we face some real challenges, especially around climate change.”
Mr Millican said: “We continue to focus on delivering excellent service for our customers in communities the length and breadth of the country at the same time as transforming, to ensure we can address the challenges of ageing infrastructure and rapidly changing weather patterns caused by climate change."
Mr Plant has been with Anglian Water since 2015. Prior to that he held positions in the Royal Mail, Cambridgeshire County Council, the Civil Aviation Authority and HM Treasury, as well as several non-executive roles.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here