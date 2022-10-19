By Scott Wright

THE American owner of the ClydeUnion Pumps facility on the south side of Glasgow has appointed Cala Homes to develop housing at the site.

Celeros Flow Technology announced in August that it was selling off surplus land at Cathcart to reinvest in the business. It said then that it would offer six acres of redundant buildings and land along Inverlair Avenue.

Today Celeros, which acquired the site from SPX Flow in 2020, said it had appointed Cala as its residential development delivery partner.

A formal planning application for around 300 new apartments is expected to be submitted early next year. Should it be successful, Cala will complete the purchase of the site from Celeros, with the intention to start building by the winter of 2023.

Chris McVicker, chief financial officer for Celeros FT, said: “Our vision for the site will enhance the local area by providing much-needed family housing in Glasgow whilst enabling us to focus on continuing the legacy and heritage of over 135 years of design and manufacturing of pump equipment in Cathcart.

“Selling the surplus land helps provide a stable and sustainable future for Cathcart that unlocks new opportunities for the business and the local economy, securing our commitment to the area for the next 25 years and beyond.

“Cala is a highly respected housebuilder with a fantastic reputation for creating quality homes. We’re very pleased to be partnering with the business for this important project for the future of our company and the Cathcart community.”

Moray Stewart, land director at Cala Homes, said: “We’re excited to be appointed by Celeros to create a residential development next to its Cathcart facility.

“The proposed development would bring the unused area, which is surplus to Celeros’ requirements, into positive use by providing around 300 new apartments in a highly accessible, sustainable location which benefits from close proximity to amenities, services and an abundance of public transport routes.

“There is strong demand for homes in Glasgow, particularly in the south side, so we’re confident that they will be well received.”