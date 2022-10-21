Scottish hotel group Crerar has launched an apprenticeship programme in a bid to tackle recruitment challenges that have been particularly acute across the hospitality and leisure sectors.

The introduction of the Crerar Academy follows a £2.6 million refurbishment programme across three of the group’s leading hotels and their adjacent spa facilities. The academy offers training and qualifications in spa therapy, with a guaranteed job available at the end of the course.

“It is no secret that there is currently a recruitment shortage within hospitality, and this extends to the spa sector also,” chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said. “Whilst we’ve been busy investing in our hotels and spa facilities, it’s our wonderful team that makes the experience complete, which is why we’re looking forward to recruiting more team members to join the Crerar Hotels family.”

READ MORE: Crerar Hotels unveils Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Golf View and Deeside Inn plans: Investing is ‘easy’ decision

The group hopes to welcome an initial cohort of eight trainees and will offer the choice of Level Two facial and Level Three massage. Training will be a mix of remote and on-site learning, followed by a Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (CIBTAC) exam.

Crerar has seven properties throughout Scotland, five of which offer spa facilities. Newly-refurbished locations include the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, the Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, and the Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa.

The programme is being run in partnership with Glasgow-based The Academy, with the first round of course intakes at the end of this month.