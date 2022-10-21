A MAJOR landfill reclamation project on the edge of Winchburgh in West Lothian has been hailed in a prestigious awards ceremony.

Sir Tom Hunter was celebrating after his company won the UK’s Best Sustainable/Urban Regeneration/Infrastructure Scheme at the Environmental Analyst’s 18th annual Brownfield Awards Ceremony in London.

Winchburgh Developments Ltd’s large-scale, sustainable development is described as "one of the UK’s most exciting placemaking projects", providing 3,800 new homes across the private and social rented sectors, improved transport links, employment opportunities, state-of-the-art schools, and new outdoor spaces.

The award which is shared between the developers, Winchburgh Developments Ltd and their consultant team of Engineers Sweco and Landscape Consultants Optimized Environments, along with their contractors I&H Brown, recognises the project’s innovative use of an abandoned landfill site to deliver a new 85 acre district park.

John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “The innovative reimagining of the former Auldcathie landfill site with sustainable goals at its heart, shows just what can be achieved when we think outside the box about Brownfield sites.

“Now more than ever, as we race towards net zero as an industry, we need placemaking projects like Winchburgh where communities are involved from the very earliest stage to shape the future homes and public green spaces they want to live alongside.

“We are delighted that our team, along with our development partners have received this national recognition. It’s been fantastic to see the results of our labour being enjoyed by our communities and visitors from further afield. The creation of the Auldcathie District Park has provided the growing community in Winchburgh and surrounding areas with a new public green space.”

The site sits adjacent to the West Lothian Council’s new shared education campus and sports facilities including a nursery and three schools for over 1,500 pupils.

The park, which is part of the masterplan for Winchburgh, is fully funded by WDL, with over £8 million invested to date, and has had sustainable goals from the outset, "utilising significant engineering innovation", which were recognized by the judges.

It has also been fully designed in consultation with the community of Winchburgh and now includes a community growing area, a community woodland, extensive children’s play, a dog park and extensive areas for walking and cycling.

The award judges said: “This project is an impressive example of bringing an abandoned site back to effective reuse. The project clearly benefits the surrounding area and provide a sustainable solution to a common problem”.

Hotel group tackles spa staff shortages

SCOTTISH hotel group Crerar has launched an apprenticeship programme in a bid to tackle recruitment challenges that have been particularly acute across the hospitality and leisure sectors.

The introduction of the Crerar Academy follows a £2.6 million refurbishment programme across three of the group’s leading hotels and their adjacent spa facilities.

Amazon facing lawsuit over alleged competition law breaches, could pay compensation​

A LAWSUIT has been brought against online retail giant Amazon, which could see up to £900m paid out to customers in the UK.

A collective action, which will be filed by the end of the month, accuses the internet behemoth of breaching competition law and railroading its customers into paying higher prices.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇