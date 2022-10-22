By Scott Wright

A LONDON-based property company has highlighted the wealth of creative talent in Glasgow as a decisive factor behind its development of workspaces in a historic city building.

Bywater Properties has attracted tenants such as For Anime, the UK’s largest distributor of Japanese animation, Experian and Mental Health Foundation Scotland to McLellan Works, which occupies the same building as McLellan Galleries, on Sauchiehall Street.

The development, which is nearing full occupancy, has boosted the vibrancy of a street that has been badly affected by structural change in the retail sector and the fall-out from the pandemic.

Both McLellan Works, which includes a raft of contemporary workspaces, and McLellan Galleries are housed within a building dating from 1855 that was originally known as Breckenridge House. The old gallery space, located at the rear of the building, has been retained by Glasgow School of Art, and can be accessed from the main reception on Sauchiehall Street.

Asked what had attracted Bywater to the building, director Dan Mead highlighted the “depth of creative talent and industry in the city”, and its location close to the west end. He also pointed out “our desire to make change in the locations that we invest in”.

Mr Mead said: “The building (Breckenridge House) appealed to us as it has undeniable ‘walk up’ appeal in terms of the beautiful façade that it presents, and we felt that this could translate to potential occupiers. Behind the façade (and the dated internal fitouts) we were attracted by the potential to refurbish back to what seemed to be, and what we have delivered, clear and effective office spaces.”

The wider commercial and cultural landscape in the area, which includes Glasgow School of Art, Glasgow Film Theatre, and local businesses such as The Garage nightclub and takeaway food outlet Sprigg, were also attractions, Mr Mead said.

He added: “One of our retail tenants, Posteraurus, is actually run by a Glaswegian who has run retail businesses in London for the last 30 years and has returned to tap into the potential he has seen here. It is easy to present the decline of mass retail across the UK and in Glasgow as the end of the world for urban centres but there is a lot of activity going on.”

Bywater appointed Glasgow and London-based architecture and interior design practice c2 Concepts to develop a range of contemporary workspaces within the building, with a brief to create a user-friendly working environment using sustainable materials. C2 was also appointed by tenants including Experian, the credit scoring giant which occupies the third floor, and For Anime to work on their interior briefs at the building.

Jean Camplisson, design director at c2, said: “We were very conscious of the need to give each space its own distinctive stamp, while creating continuity of look and feel that would make people aware that they were in the same building.

“The different personalities of the businesses are clearly visible, while features like the inclusion of repurposed furniture, salvaged from landfill, exhibit a clear commitment to sustainability.

“Bywater was very keen not to purchase new furniture for the common spaces and the marketing suites. We specified Rype Office, which specialises in sustainable, corporate products with a low carbon footprint, to help us furnish communal areas.”

Bywater completed the final stage of the refurbishment at the end of the summer and has now let 70 per cent of the space. The final two suites are currently being marketed by agents JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

Other tenants at McLellan Works include Cala Homes (West), which is relocating from its regional office in Falkirk to the building.

Mr Mead said Bywater would consider further investments in Scotland. He said: “We only have McLellan Works in Glasgow in Scotland at the moment, however we would be interested in another project, particularly in Glasgow, whether it be the refurbishment of an existing building or a new development.”

to use some of the lessons we have learnt on other UK projects including our timber framed (carbon negative) office building in Vauxhall London.”

Asked if was concerned about the impact of prevailing economic conditions, including rising interest rates on the office market, Mr Mead replied: “Bywater generally takes a longer-term view on its projects therefore short to medium term market forces have less of an impact on our business plans. Furthermore, we are more creative in our approach to real estate development and investment therefore perform better than others in disruptive periods and market conditions. We have proved this with the successful leasing of our office projects at McLellan Works and 35 Donegall Place in Belfast during the last 18 months of post-Brexit and Covid threats.

“In the future however the threat of a higher interest rate environment does of course concern us in terms of the extent that it could limit our ability to make projects viable. We will need to be more creative and perform better to make projects work.”