By Scott Wright

A GLASGOW film distribution company has been set up after its founders spotted a gap in the market for an independent first-run distribution company.

Graham Fulton and Jen Davies are looking to bring world cinema to Scotland and around the UK after buying the rights to two critically acclaimed international films in their first distribution deals for Conic. The pair previously spent more than two decades between them at Park Circus, the film distribution company.

Conic’s first acquisition is Utama, which tells the story of a Quechuan couple fighting an unusually long drought. The film will be Bolivia’s entry to next year’s Oscars and had its UK premiere at the London Film Festival on October 8. It will soon go on limited release at cinemas around the country.

Conic’s second release will be Leonor Will Never Die, a Filipino drama billed as a love letter to the country’s cinematic heritage. The film, from first-time female director Martika Ramirez Escobar, is about a filmmaker who falls into a coma, becoming the hero in her own unfinished screenplay.

Mr Fulton said: “The Scottish film industry is booming in terms of production and studio space, but there isn’t as much happening on the sales and distribution side. What we’ve set up with Conic is a missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle – a first-run distributor bringing new films to screens across the country.”

“There is a wealth of talent in Scotland and we’re excited to be building a team in Glasgow.”

Ms Davies noted: “Our first films both have the qualities we look for in a movie – incredibly strong storytelling, a creative vision from the filmmakers, and something innovative or different. We are very excited to be bringing them to the UK and Ireland and opening them up to new audiences.

“We’re already looking at other titles and are committed to supporting amazing Scottish films too – providing directors with another avenue to get their work out there and on screens across the country.”