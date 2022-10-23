SCOTLAND'S first commercial gold producer underlined its expectation of a “significant step change” in production at the Cononish mine in Argyll this week.

Scotlgold hailed “substantial progress” as it moves towards mining at a rate of over 20,000 ounces of gold a year.

It has forecast that output in the fourth quarter will be ahead of the same period last year after producing 2,004 ounces of gold in the three months to September 30, in line with revised guidance.

Phil Day, Scotgold chief executive. Gold concentrate shipments totalled 729 tonnes with a sales value of £9.7m over nine months, while processing plant gold recovery levels were above 90 per cent. (Image: Newsquest)

The company also remains on track to deliver second phase full production at Cononish of 23,500 ounces annual rate across the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of next.

Old Course underlines Brexit 'risk'

THE company that owns the five-star Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has this week underlined the “risk” posed to staff recruitment and retention by Brexit and Covid while highlighting the impact of the weak pound, as new accounts show it returned to the black in 2021.

The directors used the accounts to highlight the “global uncertainty” arising from the UK’s exit from the European Union on January 31, 2020, with the end of freedom of movement of people between the UK and EU nations constraining its ability to recruit. (Image: Getty)

Accounts for The Old Course Limited, which is 99.8 per cent owned by Kohler Scotland, said revenue increased by more than 200 per cent to £25.8 million in the year ended December 31, after trading was boosted by the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Carrier back in the black as Bond brothers search for buyers

SCOTTISH airline Loganair has returned to profitability as its owners seek to find a buyer for the Glasgow-based business.

Loganair announced earlier this month that its owners, brothers Stephen and Peter Bond, are looking to sell the business so they can retire. (Image: Loganair)

Accounts released this week show Loganair made a pre-tax profit of £5 million during the 12 months to the end of March – its 60th year in operation – on revenues of £161.7m. It came after two successive years of losses triggered by the Covid pandemic which brought much of the airline industry to a standstill.

Hotel group tackles spa staff shortages

SCOTTISH hotel group Crerar has launched an apprenticeship programme in a bid to tackle recruitment challenges that have been particularly acute across the hospitality and leisure sectors.

The academy offers training and qualifications in spa therapy, with a guaranteed job available at the end of the course. (Image: Crerar)

The introduction of the Crerar Academy follows a £2.6 million refurbishment programme across three of the group’s leading hotels and their adjacent spa facilities.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇