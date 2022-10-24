A SCOTTISH company has been praised by a senior Ukrainian politician for services which have proven “vital” during Russia's war.

Edinburgh-headquartered Trustify has encrypted all web domains linked to the Ukrainian government and 60 of its agencies, minimising opportunities for sinister hacks and data breaches.

The protection has proven to be of “critical importance” as the number of attacks on Ukraine’s web assets has risen by more than 300% since the onset of the war, with the Russian Federation waging a cyber offensive aimed at destabilising the country.

Alistair Murray, Trustify founder, received the official letter from Ukraine’s first deputy minister of digital transformation, Oleksii Vyskub outlining the role it has played.

It stated: “Your generous support in providing SSL certificates for Ukrainian State domains is highly valued by us especially taking into account the ongoing full-scale war of the russian (sic) federation against Ukraine.

“I truly believe that your support to Ukraine in protection of our Governmental websites and online citizen services from attacks is an important contribution to our future victory over russia (sic), the victory of people of good will over evil.

“We have been dealing with Trustify since 2019 and greatly value your input and support in keeping Ukraine safe from data breach.”

Over the last seven years Trustify has developed “class-leading” cyber security products and services that protects clients from online phishing scams, ransomware and data breaches.

It works with major banks, enterprises and public sector bodies, with clients including Mastercard, Cognizant, Fujitsu and government departments in Scotland, UK and the Middle-east.

It is launching a suite of products in the coming weeks that will enable organisations of all sizes to access straightforward and top-level protection across their operations.

Mr Murray said: “When we started working with the government in Kyiv we did not think war of this nature would be taking place right now.

“When cyber security works, nothing happens and while we are delighted with the outcome, there is little by way of celebration or noise.

“To get such a vocal recognition from a senior politician of a country at war is a big moment. It’s something that has really energised our teams of coders and technical experts, who are so often the unsung heroes.

“For us to be playing a small part in the efforts to counter such a vicious, sustained attack and support Ukrainians at this time is a real privilege for us.”

Hydrogen Scotland: Gas could be ‘greatest opportunity’ since oil boom

GROWING Scotland’s hydrogen sector could provide the country with its “greatest industrial opportunity since oil and gas”, Energy Secretary Michael Matheson has insisted.

Mr Matheson insisted hydrogen – which can be used in fuel cells generating electricity or heat – could help Scotland meet its net zero targets.

Glasgow film duo set up new world cinema distribution company​

A GLASGOW film distribution company has been set up after its founders spotted a gap in the market for an independent first-run distribution company.

Graham Fulton and Jen Davies are looking to bring world cinema to Scotland and around the UK after buying the rights to two critically acclaimed international films in their first distribution deals for Conic.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇