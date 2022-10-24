PLANS for the potential community ownership of a historic Scottish inn are to be discussed.
The Cramond Association has arranged a public meeting "to bring the local community together to discuss the future of Edinburgh's historic Cramond inn which has remained closed since the pandemic".
The assocation said that it is working in partnership with Cramond and Barnton Community Council, and the meeting is "geared to creating a local action group to get the inn, owned by brewery company Samuel Smiths, open and functioning again".
Speaking at the event will be a representative of Community Shares Scotland to present a "model" for community ownership.
Adam Cumming, chair of the Cramond Association, said: “The ongoing closure of the Cramond Inn is one of the most important current issues of concern both for local people and for the thousands of visitors who regularly visit the Cramond foreshore.
"The inn has always played a historic role in providing an important local focal point for our community, as well as providing a stunning location from which to explore and enjoy the local area.
"We would like to open a positive dialogue with the Inn’s owners to explore all possibilities of it opening up for business and, once again, being at the heart of our local community.”
The open meeting will take place on Monday October 24 at the Millennium Hall at Cramond Kirk Halls, starting at 7.30 pm. www.cramondassociation.org.uk
Sunak pledges to be PM with 'integrity'
RISHI Sunak has called for “unity and stability” as he promised to be a Prime Minister with “integrity and humility”.
Mr Sunak was speaking at Conservative party headquarters in London after securing the Tory leadership after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race.
Monday Interview: Minister of Braw Beards looks to reconvene flock
THERE are not that many jobs where one might be expected to perform a wedding ceremony, and making hair oil is not one of them.
So it was unusual, to say the least, when John Jackson, of East Lothian, wound up in Oregon three years ago presiding over the nuptials of two American devotees of the Braw Beards line of products.
