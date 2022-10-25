EDWIN James, the Scottish engineering services group, has reported a six per cent rise in annual revenues, to £144 million.
The Uddingston-based company, which has 984 staff across the UK including 394 in Scotland, also reported a 2% improvement in Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin, and said it “maintains a strong cash position”.
It also said it won several high-profile contract wins in its results for the year ending February 2022, including Sellafield and Northumbrian Water, and noted “significant growth” in the forward order book from £155m to £545m.
Christopher Kehoe, Edwin James chief executive, said: “This set of results marks another strong year for the group.
"Our positive balance sheet and strong order book will enable us to capitalise on opportunities as they arise and focus on growing our presence in energy and digital transition."
READ MORE: Glasgow-based Edwin James to create 100 jobs
He added: "The current financial year is progressing well, and we continue to develop our direct client relationships.
"The investments we’ve made, and continue to make, in people, training and technology mean that the group is well positioned for 2022 and beyond."
The company said that its national strategy is now "delivering growth and has helped the business to maintain consistency of earnings in uncertain times".
The firm said: "Looking to the future, the organisation is focused on the growing electro-technical market that sits at the heart of the sustainability, digital and energy transition."
Edwin James Group also operates offices and service centres in Aberdeen and Inverness in Scotland and across Britain including in Manchester, Newcastle and Reading.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here