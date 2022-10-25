EDWIN James, the Scottish engineering services group, has reported a six per cent rise in annual revenues, to £144 million.

The Uddingston-based company, which has 984 staff across the UK including 394 in Scotland, also reported a 2% improvement in Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin, and said it “maintains a strong cash position”.

It also said it won several high-profile contract wins in its results for the year ending February 2022, including Sellafield and Northumbrian Water, and noted “significant growth” in the forward order book from £155m to £545m.

Christopher Kehoe, Edwin James chief executive, said: “This set of results marks another strong year for the group.

"Our positive balance sheet and strong order book will enable us to capitalise on opportunities as they arise and focus on growing our presence in energy and digital transition."

READ MORE: Glasgow-based Edwin James to create 100 jobs

He added: "The current financial year is progressing well, and we continue to develop our direct client relationships.

"The investments we’ve made, and continue to make, in people, training and technology mean that the group is well positioned for 2022 and beyond."

The company said that its national strategy is now "delivering growth and has helped the business to maintain consistency of earnings in uncertain times".

The firm said: "Looking to the future, the organisation is focused on the growing electro-technical market that sits at the heart of the sustainability, digital and energy transition."

Edwin James Group also operates offices and service centres in Aberdeen and Inverness in Scotland and across Britain including in Manchester, Newcastle and Reading.