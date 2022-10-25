By Ian McConnell

Norman Broadbent Group, which describes itself as the “oldest UK-headquartered” executive search firm and was founded in 1979, is targeting growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the Border.

The firm, which set up shop in Aberdeen in September and Edinburgh this month, declared its ambition to “disrupt the Scottish market in an impactful way”.

It has established a six-strong team for its launch in Scotland.

Norman Broadbent Group, announcing its plans yesterday, said it aimed to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025.

It said its team north of the Border would focus on “targeting the board, C-suite and leadership market of Scotland’s largest brands and businesses”, using the firm’s “UK footprint and international networks”. “C-suite” refers to high-ranking executives whose titles usually begin with “chief”, such as the chief executive, chief financial officer or chief technology officer.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did Tories think populist front would let them get away with anything, forever?

Michael Diamond is managing director of Norman Broadbent’s operations in Scotland. The firm noted Mr Diamond leads its “global practice focused on private capital and investors”, and has more than 14 years of experience in executive search, “talent advisory”, and leadership consulting.

Mr Diamond joined Norman Broadbent earlier this year, having worked previously for executive search group Ducatus Partners, which services the oil and gas, renewable energy, and private equity sectors.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit: UK Stagnation Nation reality at odds with Tory tale of post-Brexit utopia

Norman Broadbent said its chief operating officer, Sean Buchan, would be based in the firm’s new office on Rubislaw Terrace in Aberdeen.

It noted Mr Buchan has 20 years of experience in executive search and “leadership advisory”, with specific expertise in the global energy and infrastructure market.

Mr Buchan joined Norman Broadbent late last year, having previously worked for Ducatus Partners.

Norman Broadbent, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market and has 50 staff, said: “Having partnered with significant brands across Scotland for decades, a physical presence in two key cities strengthens Norman Broadbent’s service offering across multiple verticals and specialist sectors, including industrials, financial services, energy, consumer, digital and technology, life sciences, and private equity.”

Norman Broadbent noted that its chief executive, Kevin Davidson, began his 25-year search and advisory career in Scotland, before relocating to Houston in Texas and then moving to London 15 years ago.

Mr Davidson, who also joined Norman Broadbent from Ducatus Partners last year, said: “I am thrilled to have Norman Broadbent firmly established north of the Border. Having started my career at Scottish Enterprise, I am passionate about the economic contribution and prospects of Scotland on the international stage and incredibly excited to be playing our part in shaping leadership teams of the future across industries.”

Mr Diamond said: “With Norman Broadbent Group, we see a fantastic opportunity to disrupt the Scottish market in an impactful way and establish ourselves as the leading player within executive search and a valued strategic partner to investors, high-growth companies and major brands who have a base or are headquartered in Scotland.

“The year ahead will bring many challenges for Scotland’s businesses but also a number of opportunities for those who can lead their teams through economic volatility and uncertainty.”