Printing giant Epson has highlighted its environmental credentials after securing its first public sector procurement listing in Scotland.
Research by the group found that 79 per cent of education, healthcare and government workers in Scotland want to reduce energy costs, yet few have considered the role of IT peripherals such as printers in meeting sustainability goals.
Epson UK account manager Dominic Kennedy said the company’s heat-free ink jet printers consume up to 83% less energy than laser printers, and use up to 96% fewer consumables. This “aptly aligns” with the Scottish Government’s goal of reaching net zero by 2045.
“Epson’s inclusion in the Scottish Procurement Framework demonstrates just how important sustainability is becoming in the procurement criteria for the public sector,” he said. “We are privileged to be on this framework and to be delivering cutting-edge solutions with all the personable qualities of a local service thanks to our resellers in Scotland.”
Local partners include Active Office, Carbon Group, Highland Copiers, Metrik Solutions and Social Print & Copy. Highland Copiers director Mike Rae said the contract further bolsters the firm’s environmental credentials.
“Sustainability is vitally important in the Highlands, as it is across all of Scotland,” he said. “Highland Copiers have long had a commitment to our environmental responsibilities, shown by our offices and showroom – created with sustainability in mind and across our fleet of electric vehicles.”
Stuart Callander of Metrik Document Solutions added: “We have always worked closely with Epson to bring environmental and sustainability benefits to businesses throughout Dumfries and Galloway and are delighted to be able to do the same within the public sector.
“Being an Epson-approved subcontractor on this framework agreement allows us to offer a local quality sales and aftersales service, which has previously been lacking in this area, whilst helping to continue our financial support to local charities and sporting clubs.”
