By Ian McConnell
A SCOTTISH plant-hire company with 29 staff has moved into employee ownership, with founder and managing director David Johnstone opting for this route to secure the firm’s future and realise his goal of retiring at 55.
Your Equipment Solutions (Y.E.S), based in Falkirk, was founded in 2012 by Mr Johnstone, formerly a senior director of HSS Hire. He is 52 and intends to “slowly start to reduce his working hours” at Y.E.S over the next three years. The majority of the plant and tool-hire company’s shares have now been placed in an employee ownership trust (EOT).
READ MORE: Caledonian MacBrayne should be treated as national treasure: Ian McConnell
A large proportion of Y.E.S’s turnover comes from the construction sector, with the firm also serving the do-it-yourself, petrochemical and utilities markets.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did Tories think populist front would let them get away with anything, forever?
Mr Johnstone said: “I’ve always had the view that if the company does well, the staff should do well too. I’m confident that the more-than-capable team are going to continue the business’s constant commitment to quality products and services, as well as its strong values in charity and local community, which is something that wouldn’t have been guaranteed should I have sold the firm.”
Y.E.S's accountant, Motherwell-based Turner Accountancy, introduced the idea of a sale to an EOT to Mr Johnstone. Turner Accountancy director Damian Turner said: “David has built something quite unusual and very special at Your Equipment Solutions. The EOT is a good fit and will protect that unique culture and provide continuity for both employees and customers.”
Employee ownership expert Ownership Associates also advised on the transaction.
Carole Leslie, director at Ownership Associates, said: “There was a real sense of family and community at Y.E.S and it was an absolute pleasure to assist David in handing over control to his loyal staff. The move has allowed David to smoothly exit the business while ensuring its longevity, values and job security aren’t impacted.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here