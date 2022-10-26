By Mark Williamson
BANKING giant HSBC has underlined the scale of the boost provided to lenders’ profitability by interest rate increases as it posted strong third quarter results.
However, shares in HSBC fell around six per cent after the group announced the surprise exit of chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson.
HSBC said Mr Stevenson would be succeeded by Georges Elhedery, co-head of the group’s global banking and markets business, as part of its long-term leadership succession planning process.
The news comes as HSBC grapples with the challenges posed by the uncertain outlook for the global economy and faces pressure for a break up from its biggest shareholder, Ping An
AJ Bell financial analyst, Danni Hewson said: “Stevenson had a good track record in his previous job helping to rehabilitate NatWest (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland) and shareholders will be disappointed not to have his steady hand at the tiller during the current turmoil.”
He reckons Mr Stevenson’s departure may also make HSBC more vulnerable to pressure from Ping An, which wants the bank to separate its operations in Asia from those in western economies, such as the UK.
However, HSBC said it was well placed to accelerate its financial performance and deliver strong returns for shareholders after making big changes in the last three years. These included last year’s decision to exit the US retail business.
Chief executive Noel Quinn said Mr Stevenson had made a thoughtful and significant contribution through a period of considerable change.
“He has been instrumental in materially repositioning the Bank’s strategy and performance, whilst also transforming the Finance function,” said Mr Quinn of the New Zealander.
Mr Quinn said the bank had maintained its strong momentum in the third quarter and delivered a good set of results.
HSBC made $6.5 billion (£5.7bn) underlying pre-tax profit, up from $5.5bn. Analysts had expected it to make around $6bn.
“Our strategy produced good organic growth ...and net interest income increased on the back of rising interest rates,” said Mr Quinn.
Central banks around the world have raised rates to help curb inflation. Lenders such as HSBC have been able to raise the rates they charge by more than their funding costs have increased.
HSBC’s operations cover wealth management and personal banking, commercial banking and global markets.
The bank said its outlook on revenue remains positive.
Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital noted that guidance regarding impairments and growth in the loan book was “a little more cautious” than previously and that the bank expected foreign exchange movements to weigh on earnings.
HSBC said: “Recent economic policy in the UK caused the value of sterling to fall and yields on government securities to rise sharply, increasing uncertainty around the path of future Bank of England policy rates.We are closely monitoring the impact of these developments and any implications on our business.”
HSBC has closed several branches in Scotland in recent years, leaving it with six in the country.
The bank noted headwinds related to the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine but said credit indicators in its wholesale and retail portfolios remain relatively benign against historical levels.
Shares in the group closed down 32.45p at 442.65p.
Mr Stevenson joined HSBC in 2018 after four years at Royal Bank group, which changed its name to NatWest in 2020. He said it had been a privilege to be part of the senior team leading a fundamental turnaround of HSBC’s operating performance. Mr Stevenson will step down as CFO on December 31 and leave HSBC in April. Mr Quinn said Mr Elhedery is an exceptional leader.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here