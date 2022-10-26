By Mark Williamson
NORTH Sea-focused Deltic Energy has said it expects to start drilling work on a key gas prospect with Shell in coming weeks.
Deltic said Shell has indicated that preparations are under way to move a rig to the site of the Pensacola prospect with drilling expected to start in mid-November.
The results of the well will be watched closely in the North Sea oil and gas industry amid hopes that it could prove there are still big finds to be made in the area.
The surge in gas prices following Russia’s assault on Ukraine has underlined the potential value of North Sea resources, which could be used to help reduce the UK’s reliance on imports.
The UK Government recently launched a North Sea licensing round which it hopes will generate strong interest among industry players.
Deltic looks likely to bid for more licences in the round.
A spokesperson for the firm said yesterday: “ Deltic is actively working on applications with a view to growing its portfolio of prospects and potential drilling opportunities.”
Deltic reckons Pensacola is one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled in the Southern North Sea gas basin in recent years.
Shell bought into the prospect in 2019 in a deal that provided a big vote of confidence in Deltic, a relative minnow in the industry. Deltic was known as Cluff Natural Resources at the time. In March last year Shell decided to proceed with a well on Pensacola, in spite of the slump triggered by the fallout from the pandemic. In July Deltic agreed with Shell to drill a well on the Selene gas prospect in the Southern North Sea.
Deltic is working on a North Sea exploration programme with Capricorn Energy, which bought into acreage it held . The Deltic spokesperson said work has not been affected by the merger talks Edinburgh-based Capricorn is having with Israel’s NewMed Energy.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here