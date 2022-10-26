PROPERTY developer Summix Capital has revealed “exciting” proposals to deliver a mixed-use development on a brownfield site at Central Quay in Glasgow.
The development site currently includes a high-quality office building at 2 Central Quay, extending to just under 80,000 square feet, and a neighbouring 4.43-acre site to the east. This site is “well-placed in Anderston, one of Glasgow’s fastest-growing districts”.
Summix Capital is seeking to deliver a development that includes private for-sale residential dwellings with family housing, affordable flexible office space, and purpose-built student accommodation, with the provision of commercial space on the ground floor.
The development site has lain derelict for a considerable period, and its regeneration heralds a significant investment in the city.
The site, in conjunction with land to the south, has planning permission in principle for a mixed-use development. This includes offices, residential, hotel, and associated ground floor commercial uses with access, parking, landscaping and associated works.
The southern parcel of land has been sold separately to Platform, who are currently constructing 498 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments. It comprises four blocks, one of which, at 20 storeys, is one of Glasgow’s tallest buildings.
A representative from Summix Capital said: “These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a current brownfield site, providing much-needed housing and commercial space.
“The site has lain derelict for a considerable period of time, and its redevelopment will be a welcome addition to the community. As a company, we are committed to pursuing a Net Zero Carbon strategy by 2030, and this development will be in accordance with this.
"These proposals are at an early design stage, and over the next few weeks, we look forward to engaging in discussions with the local community about how best to progress this."
As part of the pre-application consultation process, statutory events will be held on November 24 and January 19, 2023, between 2-7 pm, at "2 Central Quay", located at 89 Hydepark Street, Glasgow. Further information will be advertised to the community closer to the time.
New car shortages to persist into next year
INFLATION and rising interest rates drove a hole through third quarter profits at Pendragon despite a continuing shortage of new cars which has boosted prices for new and used vehicles.
The group, which trades under the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone brands, said it expects shortages to continue into next year.
Shares in banking giant plunge
BANKING giant HSBC has underlined the scale of the boost provided to lenders’ profitability by interest rate increases as it posted strong third quarter results.
However, shares in HSBC fell around six per cent after the group announced the surprise exit of chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson.
