By Ian McConnell

A GLASGOW hotel is launching what it describes as the city’s first outdoor spa, including an open-air hot tub.

Winter Spa Garden, THAW, is launching at the five-star Kimpton Blythswood Square next month.

The 113-room hotel said residents will be able to “live in the lap of Scandinavian-inspired luxury”.

The “pop-up spa” will be situated in the secluded courtyard of the hotel, featuring a purpose-built sauna and steam rooms as well as the open-air hot tub.

The hotel said: “THAW’s arrival….heralds a new era at Kimpton Blythswood Square, with work already under way as part of an extensive reimagination of the hotel’s award-winning spa, which will see the addition of a whole new spa, blissful wellness area and unique snowfall feature.”

It added that the spa’s thermal suite and relaxation pool would remain open exclusively to hotel guests until November 3, with the full range of holistic body treatments available throughout the renovation.

Finlay Anderson, spa director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and area spa director for hotels group IHG, said: “Luxury is a signature of the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, and few things say it more than an open-air spa. It’s tremendously exciting to bring Glasgow’s first outdoor spa to Kimpton Blythswood Square and we can’t wait for guests to enjoy it.”

Kimpton Blythswood Square noted it had recently been named as one of the UK’s top 30 hotels in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.