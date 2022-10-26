By Ian McConnell

Ryanair has launched what it describes as its “biggest-ever winter schedule” from Scotland, including four new routes, from Edinburgh to Grenoble, London, Santiago and Verona.

It noted that it would in total operate 68 routes this winter from Scotland.

Ryanair said it would have 12 aircraft based in Scotland, which it said represented a $1.2 billion investment. Its winter programme will include more than two million seats and in excess of 500 flights per week.

The airline said this would support more than 1,900 jobs, including in excess of 350 direct employees.

The schedule covers the period from October 30 to the end of March.

Ryanair said: “Ryanair’s largest winter schedule in Scotland yet will connect Scotland with over 20 different countries across Europe, bolstering inbound tourism, local jobs and the local economy.”

Dara Brady, of Ryanair, said: "As Europe’s most reliable airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our record-breaking winter 2022 schedule from Scotland, offering over 500 weekly flights to 68 exciting destinations, including 4 new routes to Grenoble, London, Santiago and Verona."

"Ryanair’s Scottish route network is growing through continuous investment as we continue to be the most reliable airline in Scotland, and Europe, for our customers all year-round. We are pleased to support the recovery of the local economy and the Scottish tourism industry, supporting over 1,900 jobs annually. However, the UK Government must scrap the APD (air passenger duty) tax in full and incentivise airlines, like Ryanair, to grow in the UK and stimulate real recovery.”