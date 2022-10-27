FIRSTGROUP has said it expects an $85 million earn-out related to the sale of its former North American business, First Transit.

The Aberdeen-based transport company told the City that after the sale in the US to Swedish firm EQT Infrastructure it has been told that affiliates of the private equity group have signed an agreement to sell First Transit to Transdev North America Inc, which is a US and Canada-focused subsidiary of Transdev, the French transport giant.

FirstGroup said the news represents a milestone in its plans to refocus on UK bus and rail, and the earn-out will “further strengthen” its business.

It comes after the Scottish company withdrew its business from the US, with the sale of First Student and First Transit to EQT for $4.6 billion, and the disposal of Greyhound to European bus and rail firm FlixMobility, for $172m.

FirstGroup said: “FirstGroup currently estimates the earn-out consideration to be around $85m. Based on this estimate, FirstGroup is expected to record a non-cash loss of (around) £30m relative to the carrying value of the earnout of £106m as at March 26, 2022.”

The sale by EQT is subject to conditions including regulatory and clearance processes in the US and Canada.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive, said: "Receipt of the First Transit earn-out proceeds will be another milestone in the transformation that FirstGroup has undertaken in recent years to refocus on our strong positions in UK bus and rail.

"The earn-out proceeds will further strengthen our business, which is now a resilient and robust platform with a range of opportunities for growth and shareholder value creation."

It said the final earn-out amount will be set after the sale by EQT.

Shares in FirstGroup were 1.7 per cent lower in early trading and closed at 108.5p, down 0.55%, or 0.6p.