People living with dementia are being “let down” by the high street, according to a report which found that one in four gave up shopping after their diagnosis despite enjoying it previously.

Many said they struggled to find what they need and pay for items or felt “misunderstood or disrespected” by staff and other customers and were anxious about navigating new or “over stimulating” environments.

One carer told how her mother had tapped her card at a self-service checkout but the payment had not gone through and this set off an alarm.

She said:”Mum got in a horrible state at the thought of shop-lifting… it was traumatising,”

Others said public transport was not always accessible while carers reported being unable to obtain Blue Badges for parking.

READ MORE: New test could spark early diagnosis Alzheimer's breakthrough

Three in five people with dementia said they did not believe shops do enough to support them.

The International Longevity Centre UK (ILC), carried out 44 interviews for the research and estimates that if shops, banks and leisure activities were more welcoming to people living with dementia the economy could be boosted by £948 million a year via spending.

Around two-thirds of people with dementia continue to live in the

community. Experts say getting out and about can give them a sense of purpose and reduce the risk of social isolation.

The report makes a series of recommendations including more training for retail staff to understand how to support people with dementia.

Shops and online services should also develop ways for people to take their time to buy things while hidden disabilities digital lanyards could easily identify and support people with dementia and cognitive impairments to shop safely.

It also calls on transport providers to improve “real time” information to help people with dementia to navigate around towns and cities.

READ MORE: Scots facing 'postcode lottery' waits for dementia diagnoses and support

Lynsey Neilson, of elderly care charity Glasgow’s Golden Generation said

too many stores operated a model of piling objects high and on the floor “like an obstacle course which is a nightmare for accessibility”.

She said:”As a charity, shopping trips are one of the most requested activities by our service users but it can be a struggle to find places that are accessible to all.

“In recent years we’ve seen a move towards being more inclusive across the board with autism friendly hours, changing places toilets and the availability of quiet rooms in shopping centres.

“These are all helpful, but it’s clear we also need to see retailers enabling people with dementia to be more independent - this might mean clearer spaces with thoughtful product placement, lowering loud music and most importantly staff training. “

Tesco announced earlier this year that a quiet hour operating from 9–10am every Wednesday and Saturday will be permanent across all UK stores. Lights are dimmed and checkout noises are lowered.

A spokeswoman for Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow said it provides dementia training for staff and offers a quiet room.

Alzheimer Scotland has a strategic partnership with Braehead Shopping Centre, which was the first centre in Scotland to become "dementia friendly".

Marri Welsh, Executive Lead for Communications & Campaigns for the charity said:”Shopping centres can be challenging places to visit for people living with dementia – from modern toilet taps turned on by the wave of a hand to signage placement at a level too high to read.

“We have worked with Braehead Shopping Centre to introduce some practical changes on some of these challenges which has led to the creation of a traditional sink tap in every toilet, quiet rooms for people to access on all levels, the placement of additional signage at eyelevel, and exit/entrance door mats in primary colours to correspond with car parks to ease way finding”



