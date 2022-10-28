Profits at Lloyds Bank dropped sharply in the third quarter as the group pushed up its provisions for bad loans and predicted that house prices will fall by 8 per cent next year.

The owner of Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Scottish Widows suffered a 26% decline in profits to £1.5 billion during the three months to the end of September despite rising interest rates, which usually bolster banking margins as the gap between what they pay savers and what they charge borrowers widens. The fall in profits was much larger than the 9.5% decline that analysts had expected, and was the result of putting aside an extra £668m to cover an anticipated spike in loan and mortgage customers defaulting on their debts.