Profits at Lloyds Bank dropped sharply in the third quarter as the group pushed up its provisions for bad loans and predicted that house prices will fall by 8 per cent next year.
The owner of Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Scottish Widows suffered a 26% decline in profits to £1.5 billion during the three months to the end of September despite rising interest rates, which usually bolster banking margins as the gap between what they pay savers and what they charge borrowers widens. The fall in profits was much larger than the 9.5% decline that analysts had expected, and was the result of putting aside an extra £668m to cover an anticipated spike in loan and mortgage customers defaulting on their debts.
Lloyds, the UK’s largest mortgage lender, said it expects inflation to peak at 10.7% by the end of this year. It further anticipates an increase in unemployment to 5.5% by early 2024.
Combined with higher borrowing costs, the group said these factors are expected to push UK house prices down by 8% amid slower mortgage lending.
Chief financial officer Will Chalmers said the number of customers facing arrears, defaults and writes-offs remains low and below pre-pandemic levels.
READ MORE: Bank giant Lloyds sees shares rise after boost from base rate hikes
“So far at least, our customers are proving to be resilient and adapting well to the cost-of-living increases that we have seen,” he said.
“We are deliberately ensuring that we lend to customers who are best-placed to withstand potential future stresses on the macro level and in their own personal circumstances.”
Analyst Will Howlett of Quilter Cheviot said the results were a mixed bag with some “clear positives” from the strength of net interest margins offset to an extent by higher impairments.
“While interest rate increases will benefit the bank, the depth and length of any recessionary period is likely to offset this and beyond,” he added.
Analysts have argued that Lloyds could be particularly vulnerable to any increase in loan defaults because of its huge mortgage book and significant share of the credit card market.
The sector is also concerned about the possibility of additional taxes on the industry, with a surcharge on bank profits said to be under review by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Shares in Lloyds closed yesterday slightly higher, up 0.16p at 42.71p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here