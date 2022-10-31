BUSINESSES have highlighted the need for access as plans to pedestrianise a world-famous shopping street in the Scottish capital are set to reach a "milestone moment" this week.
The George Street revamp plans include significantly widened pavements, the creation of a "European style cycling street", removal of parking bays and "greening" plans for planting and shrubbery along the length of the street.
The total project costs are now estimated to have increased from £32m to £36m "as a direct result of current inflationary and market conditions within the construction industry".
Businesses have highlighted the need for access for deliveries but also for the safety of staff and customers at night, while some have called for the introduction of trees instead of shrubbery.
"Most businesses are well aligned to a morning window ending at 10am to 10.30am, the peak for deliveries in the area is currently 8am to 11am," the report stated.
"Many businesses, particularly food and beverage, have existing relationships with taxi groups and private hire groups.
"These businesses use taxi travel to ensure the safety of their staff in the early hours of the morning, they feel this needs to be accommodated within the proposal."
However, the the report also stated that "constraints which limit the effectiveness" of the overall proposal include that "the quantity of businesses in the area often limits the effectiveness of engagement and the representativeness of operational measures proposed".
It said further engagement and analysis on the plan will be carried out during the next design stage in the process.
City of Edinburgh Council said the plan includes proposed entry times for non-essential vehicles access windows for taxis, "recognising their role in the night-time economy and protecting public safety", and the "maintenance of bus services in the wider First New Town".
If recommendations are approved for the final developed design elements for the George Street and First New Town project on Thursday, the project will be able to move to securing all necessary statutory consents.
The parking revenue figure for George Street in 2019/20 was £1.7m, which was uprated to £1.9m to 2024 prices, the council said.
It also said an economic impact assessment estimated the improvements will generate a potential £95m Gross Value Added benefit to the city's economy.
Scott Arthur, Edinburgh transport and environment convener, said: "This is a major milestone for a flagship project to transform Edinburgh’s city centre, where people will be put first and the economy will be supported.
"We will transform George Street from a place which is dominated by cars to one which is dominated by people."
If approved, construction is targeted to start in 2024.
