THE former Archaos nightclub in Glasgow city centre is to be turned into student accommodation, it has been revealed.

Property developer CA Ventures has announced plans to create around 230 beds in the Queen Street site, which has been vacant since Archaos closed its doors for the last time in 2007. The company said the ground floor could also be developed for retail or other commercial uses.

CA declared its proposals would act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area, noting that the building was close to the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian University and City of Glasgow College.

The building is understood to be in a poor state of repair, and currently does not offer a sufficient floor area or a suitable internal layout to allow it to be put to an alternative commercial or residential use. CA noted that previous attempts to open the building as a nightclub and then developed into an office scheme failed to get off the ground given the likely costs involved in refurbishing the site.

The developer said in a statement: "These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a currently derelict site.

“They will serve to provide much-needed student accommodation in a building which has lain empty since 2007 and which, due to its condition, provide limited options for redevelopment.

"During a well-documented shortage of purpose-built student accommodation, potential students have no choice but to explore rental accommodation, which adds to the already significant strain on housing stock.

“We envisage this site as a perfect opportunity to add to the vibrant community of students currently living in central Glasgow, benefitting local shops.

"These proposals are at an early design stage, and over the next few weeks, we look forward to engaging in discussions with the local community about how best to progress this."