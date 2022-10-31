By Ian McConnell

easyJet, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest airline, has today launched its inaugural flight on its new route from Glasgow to Belfast City airport.

The new service is now operating up to three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, through the winter season until March 24 next year.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the first flights taking off today on our new service from Glasgow to Belfast City, further strengthening our network from Scotland and providing our customers whether they’re travelling for leisure or business with more convenient connections across the UK, which we know are already proving popular with those looking to explore and enjoy all the UK has to offer this winter.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Glasgow and in Scotland.”

Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the crew and passengers of easyJet’s inaugural Belfast City Airport service. Links between the West of Scotland and the Northern Irish capital have always been extremely popular with our business and leisure passengers, so it’s fantastic that they can now enjoy even greater choice and flexibility via this new service.”

easyJet serves four airports in Scotland, offering 71 routes to 48 destinations in the UK, elsewhere in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.