Asset management specialist Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) is set to hold a second consultation on a mixed-use development in Fife that will be home to its corporate headquarters.

Located to the south of Falkland, the proposals for the site at the former St John's Works will form part of a multi-million pound investment including restaurants, a museum, serviced accommodation and other community facilities.

The headquarters will be a centrepiece for showcasing single malt Scotch whisky, as well as providing a place of hospitality for worldwide investors in this commodity.

SWI is an international business involved in the whisky asset management sector, with a license to offer financial investment products in the form of bottles and casks of single malt Scotch issued by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM). The development aims to promote investment in whisky through education.

The 3.64-hectare St John's Work's site was formerly a linoleum factory. It was taken over by Smith Anderson, a manufacturer of paper bags, before its closure in 2013 after which it was demolished.

"We're delighted to be giving the public a chance to have a say on our development proposals at Falkland," a spokesman for SWI said.

"We've held constructive discussions with the community through our initial event and are keen to follow this up by highlighting the revisions made based on the input provided."

The second consultation will be held on November 29.

Airline celebrates inaugural flight on new route from Scottish airport

EasyJet, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest airline, has today launched its inaugural flight on its new route from Glasgow to Belfast City airport.

The new service is now operating up to three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, through the winter season until March 24 next year.

Telecoms chief Langmead enjoys move into extra time

In football parlance, Steve Langmead thought he had hung up his boots as a senior company executive when the opportunity arose to lead Commsworld, the Edinburgh-based telecoms connectivity specialist, nearly two years ago.

Having held leadership roles at such major companies as Atos and Capita in Scotland, as well as Visitscotland.com, over a 25-year period, Mr Langmead had settled into the non-executive phase of his career. Indeed, he had been on the board in that capacity at Commsworld since 2018.

However, when the chance came to take the helm at the company when founder Ricky Nicol decided to step down in January 2021, the temptation proved too strong to resist.

