By Ian McConnell

Mitchells Roberton, which describes itself as Glasgow’s “longest-established firm of solicitors”, is merging with conveyancing specialist Wisharts Law, owned by husband and wife Robbie and Frances Wishart.

The Wisharts, both partners in the firm they founded in 2014, are “remaining as full-time consultants for the time being and very much available as they were”, Mitchells Roberton noted. They constituted the entire workforce of Wisharts ahead of the deal. Mitchells Roberton has 11 partners and 70 additional staff.

Wisharts specialises in the buying and selling of residential property.

Morag Inglis, chairman of Mitchells Roberton, said: “They have built a devoted client base over the years.”

Frances Wishart said: “We are proud of the success that Wisharts Law has become. We feel that now is the right time for us to join with like-minded colleagues while we are still actively practising as solicitors.”

Mitchells Roberton was formed in 1985 by the merger of Mitchells Johnston Hill and Hoggan, and Mackenzie Roberton & Co. Mitchells Johnston Hill and Hoggan was created by a merger in 1972 of Mitchells Johnston & Co and Hill & Hoggan.

Mitchells Johnston & Co and Hill & Hoggan have long histories, Mitchells Roberton noted.

It added: “Hill & Hoggan traces its origins as far back as the 1740s, the decade of the Second Jacobite Rebellion. One of the firm’s antecedents, Robert Robertson, was admitted as a member of the Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow in 1686. The Robertsons were related to the famous Glasgow family of Hutcheson, who founded Hutchesons’ Hospital and Hutchesons’ Grammar School.”

Mitchells Roberton noted it “continues to be associated with these two institutions”.

It added: “The firm’s history is touched also by the First Jacobite Rebellion. In 1715, Robert Robertson’s son, John, is noted in Glasgow’s records as being the lawyer sent to Stirling by the Town Council to report on the progress of the rebels.”