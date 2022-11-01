By Ian McConnell

An outdoor pursuits company in the Highlands has launched guided, after-dark wildlife tours using the latest thermal-imaging technology.

Connell Outdoor Pursuits,based in the Dornoch area of Sutherland, says it is introducing the “thermal-imaging wildlife safaris” to “offer visitors to the region a rare opportunity to observe animals in the wild under the cover of darkness, including deer, foxes, badgers, rabbits, pine martens and hedgehogs”.

The new safaris, for up to three people per session and priced at £75 per person, will take place in late evening or at night, depending on the time of year, Connell Outdoor Pursuits said.

Kurt Connell, owner of Connell Outdoor Pursuits, said: “Our new thermal-imaging wildlife safaris are a great new way for visitors to observe a range of species up close after dark, including some of our iconic Highland wildlife.”

Connell Outdoor Pursuits also offers a range of personalised archery and clay pigeon shooting sessions, 4x4 scenic tours, custom activity tour packages, and local fishing.