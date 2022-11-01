Ledingham Chalmers has acquired Inverness-based legal practice Anderson Shaw & Gilbert (ASG) as it seeks to double its revenue to £25 million by 2025.
The deal creates a business with around £14m in annual turnover and a headcount of 196, including 29 partners. All 19 ASG personnel will join Aberdeen-based Ledingham Chalmers.
“This deal, bringing ASG’s extremely well-respected commercial, corporate and private client expertise to our firm, is the latest part of our commitment to actively pursue acquisition and merger opportunities across Scotland — including in the central belt — that add measurable value to clients," managing partner Jennifer Young said.
“Locally, it’s a milestone in the evolution of our Inverness office where our offering has grown over the last couple of years beyond what remains a strong public sector client base, and specialised business law practice, to the full-service model that has served us so well in Aberdeen.”
ASG’s commercial property, corporate, rural, and private client teams will trade under the Ledingham Chalmers brand with Joe Duncan joining as commercial property partner.
Meanwhile, its estate agency practice will retain its name, with Findlay Boyd as conveyancing partner, along with Iain McDonald as director.
This complements the work of Aberdeen-headquartered Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency which, following the transfer of Simpson & Marwick’s north east estate agency practice in 2019, became one of the city’s largest in terms of number and value of properties sold.
“This is a mutually beneficial deal and gives ASG the opportunity to access a larger team of solicitors providing a broader range of advice in what is an impressive service for clients ranging from first-time buyers looking for a home, to multinationals considering global mergers and acquisitions," Mr Boyd said.
“All clients can expect a seamless transition and we’ve already been in touch with them to let them know what they can expect over the coming days and weeks, and that includes continuing to deal with their usual contacts.”
Ledingham Chalmers works with public sector organisations and individuals, multinational and national companies, as well as high-potential SMEs. The firm is also the Scottish member of Lawyers Associated Worldwide, through which it helps clients access strategic, straightforward support in nearly 200 jurisdictions.
ASG was established in the 1880s and provides legal advice to private individuals and business clients across the north of Scotland.
Its Church Street premises will be home to all estate agency, conveyancing and private client personnel.
Meanwhile, the corporate, rural, litigation and employment law teams will work out of Ledingham Chalmers’ current Kintail House site. The commercial property team will be spread across both offices.
