TWO Fife-based whisky producers have revealed plans to expand their operations, bringing a jobs boost to the region.

InchDarnie Distillery, which was established by whisky veteran Ian Palmer in 2012, has secured approval for plans to develop a bonded warehouse for whisky maturation in Glenrothes, following its acquisition of 11 acres of land at Osprey Road.

The distiller has committed to invest £18 million in the development, which comes as it targets the release of its first single malt in 2029. Six jobs are expected to be created as a result of the investment.

Distilling began at InchDairnie in December 2015, following a £10m investment in a technologically advanced and energy-efficient distillery.

Meanwhile, long-established Wemyss Family Spirits has secured permission to construct 12 bonded warehouses following the purchase of 8.25 acres of land, also at Osprey Road, from Fife Council.

Wemyss, which owns a range of whisky and gin brands and established the Kingsbarns Distillery in 2015, plans to add a bottling line as part of the development, which is expected to create 10 jobs.

Altany Craik, finance, economy, and strategic planning at Fife Council, said: “This has been an ongoing project, with both InchDairnie Distillery and Wemyss Family Spirits working together with Fife Council’s economic development and planning teams, to create these significant expansion opportunities.

“It’s a welcome investment to the area around Whitehill Industrial Estate; it offers a significant boost for the food and drink sector, with job creation expected in the longer term; and it reinforces Fife’s position as a major distilling hub.”

Ian Palmer, managing director of InchDairnie Distillery, said: "We are delighted to build on our initial investment here in Fife with this additional maturation capacity. This expansion will allow the production from our now expanding distillation capacity to be all matured here in Fife."

William Wemyss, managing director of Wemyss Family Spirits, said: "Development and owning our own maturation warehousing and bottling plant is an important strategic move for us to support our existing spirits business.

"As a longstanding Fife family, we are delighted to make this additional commitment to the region after our investment in Kingsbarns Distillery in 2015."