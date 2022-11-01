BRITISH Airways has launched a new route between Aberdeen and London City Airport for the winter season, offering daily flights.
The BA CityFlyer flights, on an Embraer E190 aircraft, will operate from today and run until January 22.
British Airways said it “continues to add more capacity” and London City Airport “as business travel gathers momentum”.
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak a serious player on the economy? Really? Relative to who?
Aviation director Anne Doyere said: “We are delighted BA CityFlyer is launching this route between London City Airport and Aberdeen that will provide even more choice for passengers, particularly in time for Christmas and Hogmanay.
“With six routes across the country, we offer the…most comprehensive service between London and Scotland.”
READ MORE: Energy bills: Conservatives’ scrapping of promise is an act of the utmost stupidity
British Airways said: “LCY’s (London City’s) proximity to London’s financial district, means faster connections to the UK’s capital, supporting businesses and helping drive economic growth. The route also provides more opportunity for people to see the Granite City and other areas around the Scottish North Sea coast, including scenic castles in the region, such as the holiday home of the Royal family, Balmoral Castle.”
Commenting on London City’s passenger figures, in the context of the Aberdeen flights launch, Ms Doyere said: “This news comes after our bumper summer, where we saw nearly five times more passengers this summer than the same period last year. We’ve also seen over 300,000 passengers in October, which is a 103% increase on 2021, with strong load factors. October passenger numbers are also higher than August, demonstrating a clear resilience in the business travel market.”
London City Airport served 23 destinations in October, British Airways noted, with the top five destinations for the month being Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Zurich, Frankfurt and Dublin.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here