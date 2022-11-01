BRITISH Airways has launched a new route between Aberdeen and London City Airport for the winter season, offering daily flights.

The BA CityFlyer flights, on an Embraer E190 aircraft, will operate from today and run until January 22.

British Airways said it “continues to add more capacity” and London City Airport “as business travel gathers momentum”.

Aviation director Anne Doyere said: “We are delighted BA CityFlyer is launching this route between London City Airport and Aberdeen that will provide even more choice for passengers, particularly in time for Christmas and Hogmanay.

“With six routes across the country, we offer the…most comprehensive service between London and Scotland.”

British Airways said: “LCY’s (London City’s) proximity to London’s financial district, means faster connections to the UK’s capital, supporting businesses and helping drive economic growth. The route also provides more opportunity for people to see the Granite City and other areas around the Scottish North Sea coast, including scenic castles in the region, such as the holiday home of the Royal family, Balmoral Castle.”

Commenting on London City’s passenger figures, in the context of the Aberdeen flights launch, Ms Doyere said: “This news comes after our bumper summer, where we saw nearly five times more passengers this summer than the same period last year. We’ve also seen over 300,000 passengers in October, which is a 103% increase on 2021, with strong load factors. October passenger numbers are also higher than August, demonstrating a clear resilience in the business travel market.”

London City Airport served 23 destinations in October, British Airways noted, with the top five destinations for the month being Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Zurich, Frankfurt and Dublin.