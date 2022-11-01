Fifty of the UK's biggest private companies, including Matalan and Virgin Atlantic, will have until the end of the month to report how many women are in leadership roles at their business.

The Government's new portal for companies has opened today, with Specsavers and John Lewis also among those being asked to upload a report to the site.

Over the last decade, representation of women at board level and in top leadership positions has improved dramatically in the UK. Nearly 38 per cent of FTSE 350 board roles were held by women at the start of this year, up from 9% in 2011.

"While there is more work to do, the FTSE Women Leaders Review demonstrates the success of the UK's voluntary approach in getting more women into the upper rungs of British business," business secretary Grant Shapps said.

"I look forward to seeing Britain's largest private companies coming forward and demonstrating their progress."

The results of the reports will be published early next year, the Government said.

Morrisons announces plans to shut 132 McColl’s stores

Around 1300 McColl's employees are at risk of redundancy after Morrisons confirmed plans to shut 132 loss-making stores.

The supermarket giant took over the newsagent chain when it fell into administration with a £190 million in a rescue deal in May.

On Tuesday, Morrisons revealed plans to overhaul the convenience retailer after competition regulators said last week that they were set to clear the takeover.

Fife distillers to create jobs after winning approval to expand

Two Fife-based whisky producers have revealed plans to expand their operations, bringing a jobs boost to the region.

InchDarnie Distillery, which was established by whisky veteran Ian Palmer in 2012, has secured approval for plans to develop a bonded warehouse for whisky maturation in Glenrothes, following its acquisition of 11 acres of land at Osprey Road.

