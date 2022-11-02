Scottish legal firm Ledingham Chalmers has resurrected expansion plans made before the Covid pandemic with the acquisition of Inverness-based Anderson Shaw & Gilbert (ASG).

The deal brings two new partners into the fold at Aberdeen-based Ledingham Chalmers, taking the total to 29. The combined firm will have an overall headcount of 196 and revenues of approximately £14 million.

Jennifer Young, managing partner at Ledingham Chalmers, said the firm spent two years putting together a growth plan designed to keep it competitive in the "hugely competitive" legal services market. With a target of doubling revenues to £25m, the strategy was due to launch in the spring of 2020.

"Obviously that timing turned out not to be the best, and we are just coming back to it now," she said.

"It is not just growth for the sake of growth – it needs to be the right fit. But we need to grow to have the bandwidth to keep us relevant and fit for the future."

The firm is currently in a number of preliminary discussions to further build out its network which includes its main office in Aberdeen, the strengthened presence in Inverness, and two smaller offices in Edinburgh and Stirling.

“This deal, bringing ASG’s extremely well-respected commercial, corporate and private client expertise to our firm, is the latest part of our commitment to actively pursue acquisition and merger opportunities across Scotland — including in the central belt — that add measurable value to clients," Ms Young added.

“Locally, it’s a milestone in the evolution of our Inverness office where our offering has grown over the last couple of years beyond what remains a strong public sector client base, and specialised business law practice, to the full-service model that has served us so well in Aberdeen.”

ASG’s commercial property, corporate, rural, and private client teams will trade under the Ledingham Chalmers brand with Joe Duncan joining as commercial property partner.

Its estate agency practice will retain its name with Findlay Boyd as conveyancing partner, and Iain McDonald as director. This will complement the work of Ledingham Chalmers' estate agency business in Aberdeen, which became one of the city's largest following the acquisition of Simpson & Marwick’s north east estate agency practice in November 2019.

“This is a mutually beneficial deal and gives ASG the opportunity to access a larger team of solicitors providing a broader range of advice in what is an impressive service for clients ranging from first-time buyers looking for a home, to multinationals considering global mergers and acquisitions," Mr Boyd said.

“All clients can expect a seamless transition and we’ve already been in touch with them to let them know what they can expect over the coming days and weeks, and that includes continuing to deal with their usual contacts.”

Ledingham Chalmers works with individuals, public sector organisations, national and multinational companies, as well as high-potential SMEs. The firm is also the Scottish member of Lawyers Associated Worldwide, through which it helps clients access strategic support in nearly 200 jurisdictions.

ASG was established in the 1880s and provides legal advice to private individuals and business clients across the north of Scotland. Its Church Street premises will be home to all estate agency, conveyancing and private client personnel.