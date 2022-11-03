Glasgow-based CardioPrecision has completed a fresh six-figure funding round to begin the roll-out of its technology for less invasive heart surgery.

The equity financing has been led by existing investors, with the main backers being London & Scottish Investment Partners, Discovery Investment Fund and Scottish Enterprise. Funding was also provided by InnoScot Health, which helps to commercialise new ideas emerging from the NHS in Scotland.

CardioPrecision was originally spun out of NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in 2007. The new bridging round of equity investment will allow the company to begin distribution of its technology following the relaxation of international Covid restrictions.

Its single-use CoreVista retractor and accessories allow cardiothoracic surgery to be performed through a short incision in the skin crease of the neck, which allows faster recovery than from traditional methods. Its creators say the patented technology could potentially be applied to a wide range of cardiothoracic procedures.

“We are grateful to all our investors for their continued confidence in the management team and the CoreVista technology," chief executive Dr Ying Sutherland said. "The company is committed to delivering growth and increasing shareholder value.”

Previously known as Scottish Health Innovations (SHIL), InnoScot Health is funded primarily by the Scottish Government to help identify and develop healthcare innovations from the 155,000 professionals working across the NHS in Scotland. These range from relatively simple products such as RhinoPinch – a nasal clip to stop nose bleeds – up to the more complex end of spin-out companies.

“CardioPrecision has a platform technology for advancing cardiovascular solutions with the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients,” InnoScot chief executive Graham Watson said.

“We are delighted to support the company and its management team as it pushes towards getting its lifesaving technology to market.”

Roshan Maini, chairman of CardioPrecision, added: “We are delighted to receive investment from InnoScot Health, which has a track record of supporting healthcare innovation.”