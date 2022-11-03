Scottish hospitality group Cru Holdings is undertaking a major renovation of its oldest venues to unveil a new concept in time for the World Cup final in December.

Bar One in Inverness will call last orders on November 26. No jobs will be lost during the transformation of the Academy Street site, with all current staff offered positions in the new venue or in other Cru Holdings properties across the city.

Managing director Scott Murray said the new development represents Cru Holdings’ confidence in Inverness at a time when businesses up and down the country are hesitant to invest in city centres. It follows the group's acquisition last year of the popular White House cocktail bar on Union Street.

“Bar One was Cru Holdings’ first venue, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved there over the last 13 years," he said.

“But as drinking habits change post-pandemic, we know that people are looking for new places to meet and socialise with friends and family. That’s what we are creating with our new concept – a local pub in the heart of the city – that emphasises our core values of quality and affordability."

Established in 2009 as a cocktail bar, the venue is known for its creations such as the Drumstick, Bubblegum Daiquiri and Tutti Frutti. Mr Murray said this will be expanded into a more diverse offering including sport, live music and quiz nights.

“We’ll still be serving up world-class cocktails from Academy Street – but we’ll also be shining a spotlight on great beers, wines and spirits, too. Plus we’ll be dishing up some classic traditional pub grub.

“Although it will be difficult to say goodbye to Bar One, we’re incredibly excited for what the next phase will bring.”

Cru Holdings operates a portfolio of seven bars and restaurants in Inverness and Nairn: Prime, Bar One, Scotch & Rye, The Classroom, The Wee Bar, The White House, and The Keg. It also manages UK-wide cocktail delivery service MYXD, and luxury travel agency Murray Travel.

Shares in Shetland oil pioneer surge after £150m takeover bid

West of Shetland oil pioneer Hurricane Energy has seen its shares surge around 12 per cent after revealing it has received a £150 million takeover offer amid the surge in crude prices fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

Hurricane said it had received an unsolicited cash offer from a bidder that it did not name, which follows a dramatic improvement in the company’s fortunes.

Almost half of firms to cut back activity as costs mount

Business sentiment in Scotland has fallen into negative territory for the first time since the end of 2020 with 70 per cent of firms expecting economic growth to be weak or very weak in the coming year.

Findings from the latest quarterly business monitor produced by Addleshaw Goddard in partnership with the Fraser of Allander Institute underline the deepening crisis as businesses struggle to cope with soaring inflation and plummeting consumer confidence. The October survey of 450 firms found that energy bills and staff remuneration are expected to be biggest cost drivers during the next two quarters.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇