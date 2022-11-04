Accountancy firm BDO has moved into a new 8,000sq ft office in Glasgow as part of ongoing plans to expand its team.

The firm has signed a 10-year lease at 2 Atlantic Square where more than 130 staff will be based. BDO said the move is a key part of plans to invest in the future of its operations in Scotland, delivering a base for its growing team which has added more than 20 trainees in recent months.

“We’ve achieved significant growth over the past 12 months because of the resilience and ingenuity of the ambitious clients we work with," said Martin Gill, head of BDO.

"Despite the current challenges around rising costs and a drop in consumer confidence, there’s still plenty of opportunity for businesses. Our investment in our offices, talent and technology mean we are best placed to help businesses navigate the months ahead.”

As part of the move BDO’s shared service centre has established a presence in Glasgow, building on operations in Liverpool where a team of specialists support BDO colleagues throughout the UK. The centre is comprised of 500 specialists supporting BDO colleagues throughout the country and providing support for data analytics, tax compliance and processes.

Nigel Britton, head of shared services, added: “We’re already establishing a team of talented people in Scotland who are developing their careers within a global accountancy and business advisory firm in a huge variety of roles.

"Working with all our offices across the UK network, we look forward to continuing to build on these foundations and providing the quality and service BDO is renowned for.”

North Sea giant warns hiking windfall tax will put investment in UK at risk

North Sea giant Harbour Energy has urged the UK Government to “carefully consider the consequences” of extending the levy on excess oil and gas industry profits, warning it could undermine the sector’s ability to invest in the area.

The UK Government is coming under intense pressure to increase the Energy Profits Levy following the hefty profits being made by oil and gas giants as commodity prices have soared in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Roslin Tech secures funding to expand range of lab-grown meat

A Scottish research team working on ways to grow meat in a laboratory has secured a fresh investment of £11 million that will be used to extend its technology from cows and pigs into other species.

Roslin Technologies, known colloquially as Roslin Tech, also aims to develop cell lines for a broader range of cattle and swine breeds as it seeks to help meet demand for protein alternatives to slaughtered meat. Known as “cultivated meat”, these products are created from pluripotent stem cells that can develop into different types of tissue such as muscle or fat.

