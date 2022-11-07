Disabled people are effectively working for free from today because of a pay gap that averages 17% in the UK.

New analysis published by the TUC hows that able bodied worker working a 35-hour week earns £2.05 an hour more or £3,731 per year.

The gap, which has increased from 16.5% last year, means that disabled people effectively work for free for the last 54 days of the year.

Data shows Scotland's annual gap is higher than the UK average at £4095 (19%) with disabled people paid on average £2.25 less per hour.

Other research by The Institute of Directors (IoD) concluded that Scotland had the highest pay gap in the UK at 18.5%.

The TUC says disabled people are more likely to be in part time jobs which commonly pay less, particularly in the private sector.

They are over-represented in lower paid jobs like caring, leisure and customer services, and under-represented in senior and managerial roles.

Some disabled people leave education earlier, however even if workers have the same qualifications there is still a big pay gap says the union.

The analysis reveals that disabled women face the biggest gulf in pay. Non-disabled men are paid on average 35% (£3.93 an hour, or £7,144 a year) more than disabled women.

The TUC wants the government to bring in mandatory disability pay gap reporting for all employers with more than 50 employees.

It says legislation should be accompanied by a duty on employers to produce action plans identifying the steps they will take to address any gaps identified.

The research shows that the gulf in wages persists for workers throughout their careers. It starts at age 20 at 65p an hour and increases steadily with age to a peak of £3.55 an hour, or £6,461 a year, for disabled workers aged 40 to 44.

The analysis looked at pay data from across the UK and found the highest pay gaps are in the South East (22% or £2.78 an hour), and the West Midlands and the South West (both 17% or £2.20 an hour).

The research falso ound that disability pay gaps also vary by industry.

The biggest gap is in financial and industrial services, where it stands at 39% or £5.90 an hour, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing (24%) and mining and quarrying and admin and support services (both 18%).

Not only are disabled workers paid less than non-disabled workers, they are also more likely to be excluded from the job market.

Disabled workers are now twice as likely to be unemployed (6.8% compared to 3.4%).

And the analysis shows disabled BME workers face a much tougher labour market – 10.9% of BME disabled workers are unemployment compared to 2.8% of white non-disabled workers.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Everybody deserves a fair chance to get a job with decent pay. Being disabled should not mean you’re on a lower wage – or that you’re excluded from the jobs market altogether.

“It’s time to introduce mandatory disability pay gap reporting to shine a light on inequality at work.

"Without this, millions of disabled workers will be consigned to years of lower pay and in-work poverty.

“During the pandemic, many disabled people were able to work flexibly or from home for the first time. We must ensure this continues – flexible workplaces are accessible workplaces and give everyone better work life balance.

"Ministers must change the law so that all jobs are advertised with flexible options clearly stated, and all workers have the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job.”

The union is also calling for a sronger legal framework for reasonable adjustments including: ensuring employers respond quickly to requests, substantial penalties for bosses who fail to provide adjustments and for reasonable adjustment passports to be mandatory in all public bodies.