Accountancy firm BDO has moved into a new 8,000sq ft office in Glasgow as part of ongoing plans to expand its team.

The firm has signed a 10-year lease at 2 Atlantic Square where more than 130 staff will be based. BDO said the move is a key part of plans to invest in the future of its operations in Scotland, delivering a base for its growing team which has added more than 20 trainees in recent months.

“We’ve achieved significant growth over the past 12 months because of the resilience and ingenuity of the ambitious clients we work with," said Martin Gill, head of BDO.

"Despite the current challenges around rising costs and a drop in consumer confidence, there’s still plenty of opportunity for businesses. Our investment in our offices, talent and technology mean we are best placed to help businesses navigate the months ahead.”

As part of the move BDO’s shared service centre has established a presence in Glasgow, building on operations in Liverpool where a team of specialists support BDO colleagues throughout the UK. The centre has 500 specialists supporting BDO colleagues throughout the country and providing support for data analytics, tax compliance and processes.