The company behind the Laphroaig and Bowmore whisky brands will today unveil a partnership to restore peatlands in Ayrshire as its works towards the conservation of the equivalent amount of peat used to make its single Islay malts.
The partnership between Beam Suntory and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) marks the second phase of the Peatland Water Sanctuary (PWS) initiative, a joint $4 million (£3.5m) conservation project launched in 2021. Beam Suntory will provide approximately $435,000 (£385,000) of funding to restore and regenerate peatland at the Airds Moss reserve in East Ayrshire.
The work will take place over four years covering approximately 160 hectares of land owned by RSPB Scotland. It follows on the first stage of the PWS initiative which began with work to restore and conserve peatland near the Ardmore distillery in Aberdeenshire in November 2021.
READ MORE: Whisky giants’ peat bog pledge, net zero distillery
Beam Suntory has committed to the restoration and conservation of 1,300 hectares of peatlands in Scotland by 2030, enough to produce the same amount of peat that it harvests every year in making its Scotch whiskies. Beyond that, there is a longer-term aim to restore sufficient peatlands by 2040 equal to twice the volume of peat that Beam Suntory harvests.
"We’re now a year in since launching our PWS initiative and it’s rewarding to be using our accumulating knowledge and expertise to make a significant impact to Scotland’s ecosystems," said Alistair Longwell, head of distillation and environment at Beam Suntory.
"Working across the Airds Moss Reserve in partnership with RSPB Scotland represents a great step forward in our goal to restore 1,300 hectares of peatland by 2030."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here