A LONDON-based company has submitted a planning application to The Highland Council for a £25 million biogas plant at Fearn Airfield in Easter Ross.
Acorn Bioenergy, which aims to produce “clean, green biogas” using crops as well as by-products from local farms and distilleries, said it plans to invest around £105 million in Scotland over the next two years with the development of new anaerobic digestion plants in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire. Acorn noted it had accreditation to inject 5,000 cubic metres of biomethane into Scotland’s gas grid to heat homes, power heavy goods vehicles and “help meet the pressing need for greater UK energy security”. It has previously submitted a planning application to develop a gas-injection point, at Morayston near Inverness Airport.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Hopes of end to Brexit under Braverman and Sunak stupidity look misplaced
The proposed plant on the 7.5-hectare site at Fearn Airfield, which is near Balintore and was operational during the Second World War, would be Acorn’s first in Scotland.
READ MORE: Austerity-driven Tories fall back on ingrained proclivities to make dire situation worse
Acorn said development of this plant, which it hopes will be operational by 2024, would create 15 full-time jobs in the area and around 100 posts during its construction.
The firm added: “It will offer local farmers a new, long-term source of income, selling feedstock, such as energy crops, silages, straw and waste inputs, including manures, to be used in the plant’s five digestion tanks, along with draff and pot ale from local distilleries.”
Acorn noted that, as a by-product of the gas production process, the facility would produce supplies of “digestate” fertiliser for use on farms as a greener alternative to traditional fossil fuel fertilisers.
It added that the biomethane produced at the plant would also be available as an “alternative, green gas fuel supply” to distilleries to help them achieve net-zero targets in their heating processes.
The company said: “In exchange for distilling by-products, Acorn will work with distillers to create a circular economy solution to their high energy demands while helping decarbonise their operations from field to bottle.”
Acorn noted carbon dioxide would also be produced and captured at the plant, with potential uses in a variety of sectors, including food and drink, emerging hydrogen technologies and the sustainable aviation market.
The company said its studies had shown that, once operational, the Fearn Airfield plant “is expected to add just 10% to traffic movements on access routes to the site”.
It emphasised the facility would not use food or domestic waste or animal by-products, declaring it would “create only minimal odour and low levels of background noise”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here