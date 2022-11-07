PLANS for a major new industrial and logistics development 353,000 square feet have been approved.
Glasgow-based Tulchan Developments and its partner logistics specialist Lumonics Developments LLP are working towards being on the Eurocentral site near Holytown next year after North Lanarkshire Council planners backed the proposals that include with five buildings on 24 acres.
Units will range in size from 42,500 to 122,500 sq ft and have a dedicated secure yard.
Gavin Robertson, Tulchan director, said: ‘’Logistics and distribution occupier demand remains strong and we are confident that the location and quality of product at Orchard Park will attract occupiers to allow a start of works on site going in to 2023.’’
Colliers and Montagu Evans are joint letting agents for Tulchan and Lumonics at Orchard Park, Eurocentral.
Iain Davidson, Colliers director, said: “Obtaining planning consent is a major milestone for Orchard Park. The development has been carefully considered to ensure it will appeal to as wide an occupier audience as possible.
“Given the shortage of industrial property availability, we expect Orchard Park to be well received by the occupier market and indeed are already in discussions with several potential tenants.”
Bryce Stewart, partner at Montagu Evans, said: “The development will deliver much needed stock in a range of unit sizes to market-leading specifications.
"North Lanarkshire is one of Scotland’s fastest growing economies, its transport links are first rate and set for further improvement and this is an important step forward in the growth of Scotland’s principal logistics park, which is currently 100% let.”
Occupiers in Eurocentral currently include DPD, XPO Logistics, Sheffield Insulation Group, Amazon, Evri (Hermes), BrewDog, News International, GIST, Wincanton, Scottish and Southern Energy, Morrisons, Warburtons, Lidl, Next, Mentholatum, Scania and NHS.
David Lonsdale: Taxing times ahead and no relief from ‘costs emergency’
WITH government spending facing its own inflation headache and demands for increased public sector wages, fiscal rectitude amongst policymakers is now the order of the day.
The new Chancellor’s Autumn Statement is due next week and there seems little doubt that substantial reductions in public spending and higher taxes are on the way.
Scottish fibre manufacturer poised for major leap in US expansion plans
A HAWICK-BASED manufacturer of fibre network cabling is gearing up for a major push into the US market as it makes the final preparations for the opening of its first factory across the Atlantic.
Emtelle is putting the finishing touches to a 300,000 square foot manufacturing site in Fletcher, North Carolina, from where it plans to significantly build its position across North America.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here