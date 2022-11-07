PLANS for a major new industrial and logistics development 353,000 square feet have been approved.

Glasgow-based Tulchan Developments and its partner logistics specialist Lumonics Developments LLP are working towards being on the Eurocentral site near Holytown next year after North Lanarkshire Council planners backed the proposals that include with five buildings on 24 acres.

Units will range in size from 42,500 to 122,500 sq ft and have a dedicated secure yard.

Gavin Robertson, Tulchan director, said: ‘’Logistics and distribution occupier demand remains strong and we are confident that the location and quality of product at Orchard Park will attract occupiers to allow a start of works on site going in to 2023.’’

Colliers and Montagu Evans are joint letting agents for Tulchan and Lumonics at Orchard Park, Eurocentral.

The site from above: Design statement. (Image: UMC Architects on behalf of Lumonics Developments LLP and Tulchan Developments Ltd)

Iain Davidson, Colliers director, said: “Obtaining planning consent is a major milestone for Orchard Park. The development has been carefully considered to ensure it will appeal to as wide an occupier audience as possible.

“Given the shortage of industrial property availability, we expect Orchard Park to be well received by the occupier market and indeed are already in discussions with several potential tenants.”

Bryce Stewart, partner at Montagu Evans, said: “The development will deliver much needed stock in a range of unit sizes to market-leading specifications.

"North Lanarkshire is one of Scotland’s fastest growing economies, its transport links are first rate and set for further improvement and this is an important step forward in the growth of Scotland’s principal logistics park, which is currently 100% let.”

Occupiers in Eurocentral currently include DPD, XPO Logistics, Sheffield Insulation Group, Amazon, Evri (Hermes), BrewDog, News International, GIST, Wincanton, Scottish and Southern Energy, Morrisons, Warburtons, Lidl, Next, Mentholatum, Scania and NHS.

