Boutique gin and vodka maker Dunnet Bay has announced a £4 million expansion into whisky production that will be supported by a pre-sale of its new brand.

The distillery, which produces Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka, has partnered with Ellon-based auctioneer Whisky Hammer to offer up 200 casks of its Stannergill Whisky to investors. The 250-litre casks are available to pre-order from today at a cost of £4,750.

Buyers will be able to chart the progression of their cask as it matures into single malt in a dunnage warehouse in Dunnet Bay, Caithness. The whisky is expected to be lighter and fruitier than many traditional Scottish malts, influenced by the distinctive coastal location of the distillery.

“We are excited to launch these early opportunities for people not only locally but across the world to get involved by buying a stake in the new whisky,” Dunnet Bay co-founder Claire Murray said.

This is the second time Whisky Hammer has exclusively sold casks to raise capital for a new distillery. In 2020, its first cask sale for 8 Doors Distillery in John O’Groats saw all 200 casks sell in less than 48 hours.

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer, said: “Dunnet Bay Distillers is known for producing high-quality spirits, so we’re extremely proud to be representing the first casks of what we’re certain will develop into an incredible dram.

“Cask investment continues to grow in popularity, with those who purchase a cask of Stannergill Whisky able to see their whisky reach different milestones and develop its character and personality. It’s an exciting process to be part of.”