A HIGHLAND entrepreneur who launched an outdoor sports retailer for women earlier this year is planning to manufacture her own clothing range.

Hillwalker Eilidh Sykes, who set up her Beinn Nibheis venture after receiving support and signposting to funding from Business Gateway, said: “The outdoor clothing market for women is lagging behind.

“Having been involved in the outdoor industry all my life, I really wanted to tackle this issue by opening my own shop.”

Ms Sykes received a start-up grant from Highland Council, which helped towards costs for the opening of her store in Fort William. Beinn Nibheis, which is Gaelic for Ben Nevis, also sells to customers through its website.

Business Gateway said: “The store stocks female-owned brands and specialises in outdoor clothing for women, both beginners and professionals, who have an interest in outdoor pursuits…Eilidh now has plans to manufacture her very own outdoor clothing range for women.”

Taxpayer-funded Business Gateway noted it had also signposted Eilidh to the Highland Council coastal communities digital grant, only available in Lochaber.

It added that this had allowed Ms Sykes access “to a high-end software system”, declaring this was “crucial for integrating her website with the websites of the other brands that she sells”.

Business Gateway adviser Emma Lawson said: “Supporting female-owned businesses, especially in rural communities, is something that Business Gateway is passionate about.”

Ms Sykes said: “The support I have received from Business Gateway has been fantastic. The skills I have developed through webinars and surgeries gave me the skills required to consider a physical shop as well as an online presence.”