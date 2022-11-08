THE Triumph motorcycle brand is returning to Glasgow with the opening of a premium dealership on Saturday.

The opening of West Coast Triumph Glasgow, on Hillington Road, has created 13 jobs in the showroom. Three additional posts have been created within the West Coast dealership group’s headquarters with the opening.

West Coast has more than 20 years of experience retailing premium motorcycles in Glasgow and across the west of Scotland.

Devron Boulton, Triumph GB general manager, said: “Great to see Triumph Motorcycles return to Glasgow with a stunning new dedicated showroom and workshop…West Coast is a highly respected and experienced dealer.”

David Hackshall, managing director of West Coast Triumph Glasgow, said: “The whole team at West Coast Glasgow were up for this from the get-go and embraced the challenge of meeting not only Triumph’s expectations but also the expectations of Triumph owners and riders in the west of Scotland. It’s a great brand and a great fit for our company and our culture – with this new dedicated solus dealership we’re looking forward to an exciting future together.”

Mr Boulton said: “David and his team have a genuine passion for motorcycles and the Triumph brand, and their strong focus on customer service will ensure that they go from strength to strength.”