LOCAL residents and businesses are being invited to comment on proposals to develop 300 apartments on land on the site of the former ClydeUnion plant in Glasgow.
Housebuilder Cala is holding two consultations this week (November 10 and 12) on its plans which follow the decision by US engineering Celeros Flow Technology to sell off part of its land in Cathcart for residential development.
Celeros, which acquired the one-time Weir Pumps facility from SPX Flow in 2020, is raising cash to reinvest in the site by selling off surplus buildings and land over a six-acre space. The area, recently named Weir Works, is located between Inverlair Avenue, Newlands Road, and Spean Street.
READ MORE: US giant Celeros reveals plan to sell off land at historic ClydeUnion site
Cala, which was appointed by Celeros as its delivery partner last month, is expected to lodge a planning application for the new apartments early next year. Should the application be successful, Cala will purchase the site and aim to start building by winter of next year.
Moray Stewart, land director at Cala Homes, said: “Community consultations are an imperative part of the land and planning process for any site, and with this one being in the heart of the Cathcart community we are encouraging local residents and businesses to come along to the events and find out more about the plans for the site.
“We want to bring a collection of high-quality homes to an existing and established neighbourhood in Glasgow and as such we want to share our vision of the site to showcase to the community how the development will enhance and complement the area.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here