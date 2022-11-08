LOCAL residents and businesses are being invited to comment on proposals to develop 300 apartments on land on the site of the former ClydeUnion plant in Glasgow.

Housebuilder Cala is holding two consultations this week (November 10 and 12) on its plans which follow the decision by US engineering Celeros Flow Technology to sell off part of its land in Cathcart for residential development.

Celeros, which acquired the one-time Weir Pumps facility from SPX Flow in 2020, is raising cash to reinvest in the site by selling off surplus buildings and land over a six-acre space. The area, recently named Weir Works, is located between Inverlair Avenue, Newlands Road, and Spean Street.

Cala, which was appointed by Celeros as its delivery partner last month, is expected to lodge a planning application for the new apartments early next year. Should the application be successful, Cala will purchase the site and aim to start building by winter of next year.

Moray Stewart, land director at Cala Homes, said: “Community consultations are an imperative part of the land and planning process for any site, and with this one being in the heart of the Cathcart community we are encouraging local residents and businesses to come along to the events and find out more about the plans for the site.

“We want to bring a collection of high-quality homes to an existing and established neighbourhood in Glasgow and as such we want to share our vision of the site to showcase to the community how the development will enhance and complement the area.”