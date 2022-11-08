FINAL preparations are being made before HMS Glasgow, the Royal Navy’s first Type 26 frigate, enters the water for the first time.

A complex exercise involving a 137-metre submersible barge is required to position and lower the ship into the water and the process is now being tested.

BAE Systems said the ship now under construction in Govan is to enter the water before the end of the year.

The defence giant has been testing the barge with Glasgow-based Malin Group, the barge operator.

The barge will be used by heavy lift specialists Malin Abram and Malin Augustea to transport and launch the “highly anticipated Type 26 global combat ships”, then berthed on the Clyde and made available to industry "as required, catalysing further opportunities for the wider supply chain in fields including shipbuilding, civil construction and renewable energy”.

John MacSween, managing director of the Malin Group, said earlier that “securing this piece of equipment marks another positive step forward in the reawakening of the shipping and large-scale marine manufacturing industry in Scotland”.

The barge partly submerged. (Image: BAE Systems)

He also said: “This versatile asset, based on the west coast of Scotland, can be used for launching and bringing ships ashore, docking vessels locally or at remote locations as well as being used to relocate large structures around the UK and further afield.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the internationally renowned tug and barge owner specialists Augustea, as well as work with Hat-San who are bringing years of shipbuilding experience to the conversion.

“We are also extremely grateful for the support we have had from Scottish Enterprise in making this project a reality.”

BAE Systems maritime said: “Our teams across the Clyde are readying HMS Glasgow to roll onto her awaiting barge and enter the water for the first time later this year. It’s getting exciting around here.”

BAE Systems has a strong presence in Scotland with more than 3,700 people located across its naval ships business in Glasgow, maritime services and defence information facilities at Hillend, and regional aircraft operations in Prestwick and RAF Lossiemouth, where it provides support and training for the RAF Typhoon fleet.

Also this year in Scotland, 210 young people have engaged in activities this year across three separate programmes aimed at developing skills through a partnership between BAE Systems and The Prince’s Trust.

Developer changes hands

PROPERTY entrepreneur Ken Ross has acquired Hallhill Developments, the company behind a large development beside the A1 at Dunbar which extends to more than 400 acres and includes residential, commercial, retail, recreational and educational uses.

The price paid by the property developer was not disclosed.

Cala to consult on housing plans for Cathcart engineering site

RESIDENTS and businesses are being invited to comment on proposals to develop 300 apartments on land on the site of the former ClydeUnion plant in Glasgow.

Housebuilder Cala is holding two consultations this week (November 10 and 12) on its plans which follow the decision by US engineering Celeros Flow Technology to sell off part of its land in Cathcart for residential development.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇