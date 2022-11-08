FINAL preparations are being made before HMS Glasgow, the Royal Navy’s first Type 26 frigate, enters the water for the first time.
A complex exercise involving a 137-metre submersible barge is required to position and lower the ship into the water and the process is now being tested.
BAE Systems said the ship now under construction in Govan is to enter the water before the end of the year.
The defence giant has been testing the barge with Glasgow-based Malin Group, the barge operator.
The barge will be used by heavy lift specialists Malin Abram and Malin Augustea to transport and launch the “highly anticipated Type 26 global combat ships”, then berthed on the Clyde and made available to industry "as required, catalysing further opportunities for the wider supply chain in fields including shipbuilding, civil construction and renewable energy”.
John MacSween, managing director of the Malin Group, said earlier that “securing this piece of equipment marks another positive step forward in the reawakening of the shipping and large-scale marine manufacturing industry in Scotland”.
He also said: “This versatile asset, based on the west coast of Scotland, can be used for launching and bringing ships ashore, docking vessels locally or at remote locations as well as being used to relocate large structures around the UK and further afield.
"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the internationally renowned tug and barge owner specialists Augustea, as well as work with Hat-San who are bringing years of shipbuilding experience to the conversion.
“We are also extremely grateful for the support we have had from Scottish Enterprise in making this project a reality.”
BAE Systems maritime said: “Our teams across the Clyde are readying HMS Glasgow to roll onto her awaiting barge and enter the water for the first time later this year. It’s getting exciting around here.”
BAE Systems has a strong presence in Scotland with more than 3,700 people located across its naval ships business in Glasgow, maritime services and defence information facilities at Hillend, and regional aircraft operations in Prestwick and RAF Lossiemouth, where it provides support and training for the RAF Typhoon fleet.
Also this year in Scotland, 210 young people have engaged in activities this year across three separate programmes aimed at developing skills through a partnership between BAE Systems and The Prince’s Trust.
Developer changes hands
PROPERTY entrepreneur Ken Ross has acquired Hallhill Developments, the company behind a large development beside the A1 at Dunbar which extends to more than 400 acres and includes residential, commercial, retail, recreational and educational uses.
The price paid by the property developer was not disclosed.
Cala to consult on housing plans for Cathcart engineering site
RESIDENTS and businesses are being invited to comment on proposals to develop 300 apartments on land on the site of the former ClydeUnion plant in Glasgow.
Housebuilder Cala is holding two consultations this week (November 10 and 12) on its plans which follow the decision by US engineering Celeros Flow Technology to sell off part of its land in Cathcart for residential development.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here