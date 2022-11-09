A POPULAR bakery has opened its first shop outside its city heartland amid continuing expansion.
Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford, founders of Twelve Triangles, opened in Melrose in the Borders today, November 9, which will mark the first outside of the Scottish capital and eighth in the Twelve Triangles family.
Taking over a shop on Melrose High Street, previously home to The Bakehouse, Twelve Triangles will sell sourdough breads and pastries using its signature "cold prove, slow fermentation" baking.
The bakery offers a full range of signature sourdoughs as well as fougasse, ciabattas, focaccia, baguettes and 100% rye bread. Alongside a classic pastry selection, there is also be Twelve Triangles' twice baked croque monsieurs, bramble and pistachio croissants and baklava buns. There is also freshly made juices and quality house bean Fortitude coffee.
The founders highlighted the importance of using local suppliers wherever possible, and will work with Purple Plum greengrocer and Martin Baird butchers, both based in Melrose, to supply the bakery with produce to prepare house-made soups, sandwiches, and toasties, which is available to take away or eat in.
Ms Cuddeford said: "We are extremely proud of our Twelve Triangles Edinburgh home, and it will always remain as our flagship location.
"The timing felt right to step out of our comfort zone and Melrose in the Borders felt a natural fit with its thriving community of independent businesses, and we’re absolutely delighted that we’re now making it a reality."
