The focus will be on Jeremy Hunt next week as the Chancellor delivers one of the most critical Budget announcements in recent years.

While most of the fallout from September’s “mini-Budget” has unwound, the outlook remains extremely tough with inflation in double digits and the economy most likely already in recession. Against this backdrop, the Chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are weighing up a range of options to cut spending by up to £50 billion.

“He may struggle to win political support for the full scale of belt-tightening he is planning, given the context of the cost-of-living crisis and the enormous ongoing strains on the health service in the wake of the pandemic,” said Oliver Jones, asset allocation strategist at Rathbones.

Rathbones will be among a number of professional firms set to dissect tax and spending plans at the Herald Budget Briefing on November 18. Chaired by Herald columnist and political commentator Brian Taylor, the panel of experts includes Azets tax partner Kirsty Murray, Rathbones regional director Adam Drummond, Graeme Sands of Virgin Money and Grant Johnston, partner and head of wealth planning at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM).

“Recent political decisions and subsequent U-turns have created a great deal of market uncertainty, so it’s fair to say all eyes will be on Jeremy Hunt as he unveils his budget, with businesses and households alike hoping for an update that will bring greater economic stability,” Mr Johnston said.

“We’ve been warned of the difficult decisions that lie ahead, and tax rises seem inevitable, but it will be interesting to see more detail and find out what the scale and focus of these increases will be, and how these decisions will impact the economy and jobs market.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis means many are already facing squeezed budgets so Hunt faces a real challenge if he is to strike the right balance and restore confidence in the economy.”

Ms Murray added: “The uncertain and changeable economic backdrop over the last few months has created a challenging environment for businesses trying to plan for the future, minimise costs and retain much-needed cashflow.

“The Budget announcement on 17 November must include clear plans for SME business leaders to run their business effectively and grow.”

